Murdaugh family's infamous Moselle Estate to become horse farm after selling for $1 million

Moselle Estate, the site of Alex Murdaugh's family hunting lodge and where his wife and son were found shot dead in 2021, has been sold for $1 million, and an anonymous buyer intends to give the infamous property new life as a horse farm.

The 21-acre sale in Islandton, South Carolina, did not include the dog kennels where prosecutors say Alex killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences in their deaths. His defense has argued for a mistrial on the grounds that court Clerk Becky Hill improperly influenced jurors, but a judge dismissed this request last month.

J.P. King Auction Company sold the land along Moselle Road in conjunction with Crosby Land Company. The custom-built home on the property, where the Murdaugh family vacationed, was previously sold along with 1,700 acres of property to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley, the companies wrote in a press release.

ALEX MURDAUGH ORDERED TO PAY $1.8M TO VICTIMS OF BOAT CRASH, FINANCIAL CRIMES

The unnamed buyer owns several businesses throughout the state and is familiar with the area. Sellers did not meet their $1.1 million reserve at the Feb. 9 auction.

"J.P. King is excited to have secured a buyer who is going to fully utilize and repurpose this wonderful property," said Trey Perman, CEO, J.P. King Auction Company.

ALEX MURDAUGH ASKS FLORIDA POLICE FOR PRESCRIPTION MEDS AFTER ARREST OUTSIDE REHAB, BODY CAM VIDEO SHOWS

"Our online auction process for this luxury property was successful in that it helped find both the market and the market price for the seller and buyer," explained Perman.

Last March, 12 jurors and two alternates in Murdaugh's murder trial were bussed from the Colleton County Courthouse to the hunting property.

ALEX MURDAUGH 'A SHELL OF A MAN' FOR FINANCIAL BETRAYAL, GLORIA SATTERFIELD SISTER TELLS INTERVIEWER

Jurors spent about a half hour there, primarily at the kennel area and shed where the killings happened. Murdaugh's attorneys requested the visit.

Bullet holes from the shooting were still visible in the glass-paned door of the "quail house" at the time, according to pool reporter Valerie Bauerlein.

Much of her report detailed just how remote the property was.

"Your pool can go a mile or more without seeing a home," she wrote. "The birdsong is constant and beautiful; the sky is still overcast. The grass on the property is tall, and the shrubs outside the caretaker’s cabin are bushy and overgrown.

"There was no visible sign that two people had died in a violent manner in such close proximity, no blood stain or anything similar to it, either in the feed room, on the concrete pad or at the corner of the shed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital could not reach J.P. King or Crosby Land Companies for comment on refurbishments made to the property since or the difficulties of selling the site of a nationally-reported tragedy.