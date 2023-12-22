Etsy sellers put true crime under the Christmas tree with dark humor, 'killer' puns

It's a different take on Santa's sleighing.

Some true crime-themed sellers on Etsy, the online marketplace for handmade and vintage items, are blending dark humor and serial-killer puns for things like Christmas cards, tree ornaments and other seasonal decor.

On a postcard from "Rader's Christmas tree farm," text above the BTK Killer's mugshot advertises that he will "bind, trim & kram" a tree into your trunk. It is available from the seller noncomposcards.

"Be nice to your family and mind your temper," begins another card, "or you'll get put on the Naughty List right next to Ed Kemper."

"Have a DAHM good Christmas," reads the inside of one card from Sinister Isles, with a picture of Jeffrey Dahmer on the front and the caption, "Season's EATINGS."

Another card notes that December is the "most BUNDERFUL time of the year."

How about a Dahmer-themed ugly Christmas sweater that says, "You look like a real snack"? Or a postcard adorned with "serial carolers."

The puns aren't just limited to serial killers. Maybe you'd like a dark twist hanging from your Christmas tree, like a "motivational" ornament that says "come back with a warrant," "ho-ho-homicide" or "season's creepings."

Shoppers can adorn their tree with a wood-burned portrait of Jeffrey Epstein along with a note reading, "This ornament didn't hang itself."

The woman behind Sinister Isles, which started as a true crime blog, said business really picked up when Netflix released a drama series about Dahmer's crimes. She asked not to be identified to keep her "hobby" from interfering with her day job.

Along with her boyfriend, who helps run the blog, she decided to put up a small shop on Etsy to help cover their overhead costs. Staples involve puns around Dahmer and Ted Bundy, and their bestseller involves cute cats airbrushed alongside serial killers.

"It's definitely a hobby rather than a proper 'side gig,' but it gives us a chance to be creative, and the revenue goes towards the hosting fees for the blog," she said. "I am currently working on some true crime anthologies I will (hopefully) sell as e-books early next year."

She said they sell about 20 items a month, for a little more than $5, plus shipping. And the reaction has been positive.

"The card is perfect! Dark but exactly what I was looking for," one reviewer wrote.

They also sell cards for other holidays. Their Dahmer Valentine's Day card originated as one she once sent her boyfriend, she said.

They've had customers across the English-speaking world — in the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia, she said, as well as across the European mainland.

But they've also run into hurdles with Etsy's terms of service. The Sinister Isles team said they've had items removed from Etsy and once were shut down on Instagram without warning.

Luckily, Ed Gein isn't still on the prowl.