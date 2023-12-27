Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested near NYC, LA airports after wreaking havoc for holiday travelers

At least 26 people were arrested Wednesday during a pro-Palestinian protest where demonstrators blocked a major New York City freeway inside John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said.

Several protesters were seen on the Van Wyck Expressway blocking gridlocked traffic, forcing some travelers to get out of their vehicles with their luggage to get to their gate, Fox 5 NY reported.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told Fox News Digital that it was notified of protest activity on the freeway inside the busy airport around 11:30 a.m. The roadway reopened around 20 minutes later following the more than two dozen arrests.

"The Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travelers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely," the agency said.

During the demonstration, protesters were seen on the road holding banners accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's military offensive against Hamas.

Some of the posters read: "Free Palestine" and "Divest From Genocide."

A similar protest was happening in Los Angeles when a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic outside the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport.

The demonstrators held signs bearing slogans such as "Free Palestine," and "Ceasefire is not enough."

Los Angeles police officers responded and the group attempted to block the roadway with cement blocks and other objects. As officers moved in, the protesters took off running in different directions, while others were taken into custody, Fox Los Angeles reported.

By 10:10 a.m., 15 people were detained, authorities said.

Like in New York, some determined travelers ditched their cars and walked to the airport in an effort to catch their flights on time.