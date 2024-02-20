Armed thieves in NYC steal $51K in Gucci items: video

A trio of individuals robbed a Gucci store in New York City at gunpoint and made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Two men and one woman entered the Gucci Store in the city's Meatpacking District just before noon, according to law enforcement.

Video released by the police shows the incident unfolding inside the luxury store as one of the three suspects brandished a gun and ordered everyone inside the store to get on the floor.

Two of the suspects wore hoodies, gloves and black masks covering their faces. The woman was captured on video without her face obscured.

The trio is seen leaving with over $51,000 worth of merchandise, including designer luggage. Several tables of accessories were also cleared.

They made their escape in a black Honda CRV, driving through the Lincoln Tunnel toward New Jersey.

None of the bystanders or staff inside the Gucci store were harmed during the robbery.

Any individual with information regarding the suspects is requested to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

New York City robberies have risen more than 8% so far this year compared to 2023, according to police statistics.

Annual robberies dropped from a 35-year high of more than 100,000 in 1990 to lows of around 13,000 between 2017 and 2021. Then they jumped to 17,411 in 2022 and fell slightly to 16,910 in 2023.

Fox Business's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.