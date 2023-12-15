10 IEDs found at US-Mexico border in cartel gunfight

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning agents to be on the lookout for explosive devices.

A federal law-enforcement source shared with FOX Business Network an internal officer safety alert dated December 13th that warns CBP agents to be vigilant after the Mexican military seized 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the border.

The IEDs were found by Mexican authorities after Tucson border patrol observed gunshots at the U.S.-Mexico border and a Tucson supervisory border patrol agent arrested an armed person on the U.S. side who had a loaded AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK magazines, loose rounds and a handgun.

CBP is warning its agents to "exercise extreme caution and should report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices," according to the memo.

A source tells FOX Business this cartel gun fight erupted over a gap in the border fence at the ranch that is typically used to smuggle drugs through. Now it’s a magnet for the cartel for human smuggling — and the gangs were fighting for control.

CBP's warning comes as Republicans are pushing for increased border safety measures to be included in President Biden’s $106 billion aid package for Israel and Ukraine.

GOP border hawks have demanded that any aid package include the entirety of H.R. 2 — the House signature legislation passed in the chamber this year which ramps up border security, restarts border wall construction, brings back the Remain-in-Mexico policy and limits the use of asylum and humanitarian parole among other sweeping changes.

However, President Biden and Senate Democrats have rejected the sweeping border security bill, claiming that it would "cut off nearly all access to humanitarian protections in ways that are inconsistent with our Nation’s values and international obligations."

A Senate working group released a slimmer version of proposals taken in part from H.R. 2, but that was also shot down by the White House and Senate Democrats. This week it was reported that the administration was open to a Title 42-type expulsion authority in certain circumstances, expanded expedited removal and a broadening of immigration detention. Those proposals drew optimism from some Senate Republicans, even as some Democrats and immigration activists condemned them.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. announced Thursday the Senate would return early from its holiday recess to continue border talks.

"That will give negotiators from the White House, Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans, a time to work through the weekend in an effort to reach a framework agreement. It will then take some time to turn that framework into text," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., one of the Republicans involved in the talks, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the White House has yet to put a border proposal on paper. He said that if a deal is reached, lawmakers will need time to review it — possibly kicking a vote into the new year.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that Tuesday saw another day in which overwhelmed officials at the border encountered more than 10,000 migrants in a single day.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw and Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.