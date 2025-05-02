People are choosing the path less traveled for vacations this year, studies show

It’s out with the hotspots and in with the path less traveled. Choosing the more local and affordable destinations is the travel trend for this summer, at least according to a recent Airbnb study.

The CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite, Nevada, is a perfect example.

It’s gotten so busy in recent years that the resort is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation this summer to keep up with demand.

"You’re kind of in between what I would say heaven and hell, like Vegas, Sin City, and St. George, is just this mecca of healing and nature," said GR Electric's Andrea Pollus.

Mesquite, Nevada, is right on the Nevada and Arizona border, and just about half an hour from St. George, Utah.

Andrea Pollus moved to Mesquite from California three years ago.

"I don’t miss the traffic, I don’t miss the prices," said Pollus.

She does love how she can get the same amenities in a small town as she would in the city, and even better -- at a cheaper price.

"I think everybody in the past five years has struggled so much and are still struggling, and it’s a nice way to catch a break from life a little bit…it’s very economical here," said Pollus.

Besides the dollar factor, some people choose detour destinations for the ambience.

"A hundred percent would bring the guys here for a golf trip, with the two 18 courses that they have, the casino which guys like to gamble and drink," said Corbin T, who is visiting Mesquite.

He came from Arizona for the U.S. Open Qualifiers this week. He likes how quiet Mesquite is.

"You look around, can get into any machine, get into any table, not fighting a bunch of people, so if you’re looking for something more quiet, looking to get away from social media, the news, everything like that, it’s probably the spot for you," said Corbin T.

Mesquite is just one example of a detour destination.

"That means adding a lesser-known destination to your itinerary," said Expedia Director of Public Relations Gretel Perera.

An Expedia study shows that going to detour destinations is the hot travel trend this year. The uncertainty in the economy plays into that.

"In the times that we’re in right now, people are trying to save money and budget, especially as summer travel comes. So this is an excellent way to save money," said Perera.

And Casablanca is keeping up with this trend.

"Most of it is coming from the traffic we find traveling through on I-15…we’re in the mecca of all our most beautiful, most visited national parks in the United States," said Mesquite Gaming CEO Justin Moore.

And they don’t see this growth dying down any time soon.

"We’ve invested already $25 million in the first year of ownership here in Mesquite, and we don’t plan to stop there," said Moore.

The Airbnb study shows that on top of going local, travelers this summer are choosing spontaneous affordable staycations that are within 300 miles of their own home this summer. Which means, for those in Vegas, Mesquite would be perfectly within that radius.