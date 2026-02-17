Friday flights now cheapest as traditional travel booking wisdom dies according to new data

The days of booking your flights six months in advance to save a buck are officially over.

According to Expedia’s 2026 Air Hacks Report, the early bird is now getting stuck with the bill, while a new wave of Friday flyers is reaping the rewards.

As domestic airfares tick up 3% this year, a massive shift in travel data reveals that Friday has dethroned the weekend as the cheapest day to both book and fly — saving savvy travelers hundreds on everything from quick trips to Las Vegas to international treks to Tokyo.

"Flight trends are constantly evolving and with Friday emerging as both the busiest day for air travel and also the most affordable, this leads us to believe it is a shift in business class behaviors driving this," Expedia told Fox News Digital in a statement. "This opens up a great opportunity for leisure travelers [though] to start their weekend trips a day earlier, with Friday more affordable than Saturday departures."

The report found that booking a flight on a Friday saves 3% versus booking during the weekend rush. Meanwhile, flying on a Friday versus Sunday can save travelers up to 8%.

August reigns as the most affordable month to fly, saving airline travelers an average of $120 per ticket – 29% cheaper than flying at the same time in December. Flights to Morelia, Mexico, Tokyo, Japan and Honduras are seeing 30%+ year-over-year price declines.

"This is the second year in a row where August has been the most affordable month to fly," Expedia said. "It seems to be here to stay, so that offers American vacationers a great opportunity to take an affordable, big annual vacation during peak season."

Domestic first-class fares have plummeted 27% year-over-year, as the report also signals a "micro-cation" boom with 25% of Gen Z and Millennials skipping hotels entirely and opting for 24-hour extreme day trips.

"Business travelers head home earlier in the week these days, so new opportunities are opening up for leisure travelers to save by choosing smarter travel days, like Friday for the best prices or Tuesday for fewer crowds," Expedia Group Brands public relations head Melanie Fish said in a press release.

"With a year of data from Expedia’s Flight Deals now in – which highlights routes and dates priced at least 20% lower than the norm – July and October are emerging as two of the best months to travel to secure these high-quality fares," she continued.

Additionally, the online travel agency broke down how to time the flying market and when to book as opposed to when to fly. The alleged "Goldilocks" booking window opens for domestic flights 15 to 30 days out and saves $130 compared to booking six months earlier.

If you’re trying to avoid crowds altogether, per Expedia's data, Tuesday is the least busy day of the week to fly — with the slowest travel dates in 2026 predicted to be Feb. 25, March 4 and Nov. 18. On the other hand, the busiest dates to fly this year are predicted to be May 22, July 3 and Aug. 29.

"September is still the second most affordable month, so we may see 'big vacations' extend into September for those budget-conscious travelers. With December being the most expensive month to fly, that could also lead travelers to shifting their trip types during that month to focus more on domestic stays, road trips or breaks close to home, versus hopping on a plane," Expedia said.

Airports including Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando were hailed as the affordability kings for having ticket prices 25% below the national average. At Washington Dulles, San Francisco and New York-JFK, you could break your budget by spending 25% or more than national average prices.