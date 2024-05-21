CEO of Bass Pro Shop reveals nature-based amphitheater, Morgan Wallen to perform at grand opening

EXCLUSIVE: The founder of Bass Pro Shops is reveling in the opening of Thunder Ridge Nature Arena this week — an outdoor amphitheater sitting on 1,200 acres of Table Rock Lake and overlooking Boston Mountains of Arkansas, following a decade of planning and development.

Johnny Morris, CEO of Bass Pro Shops and native to Missouri, was set to kick off the unveiling of the venue in the Ozarks with a pre-grand opening, "Concert for Conservation," on Tuesday night, where all proceeds will benefit conservation.

The show was postponed due to weather. The grand opening is slated for Saturday evening and with country artist and "I Had Some Help" singer, Morgan Wallen.

"You look out and see nothing but nature," Morris told FOX Business during a video interview. "Hopefully, because it’s like a preserve, people will come here 100 years from now, 200 years from now, they’re going to see the same thing, and that’s just beautiful nature."

Thunder Ridge was born as part of the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, a not-for-profit effort dedicated to preserving the Ozarks for future generations.

Morris contracted local craftsmen, artists and specialized teams, as well as companies like ASM Global and Live Nation, among others, to execute the day-to-day operations of the outdoor musical venue that holds 18,000-20,000 guests in Ridgedale, a few miles outside of Branson.

Over the last 60 days, Morris said a unified band of 500 people were employed to prepare for opening celebrations, which included food tastings he unluckily missed.

"My wife, daughter, a lot of team members were around for a tasting," he said. "I missed it and I just hate that I did because I heard nothing but rave reviews, nothing but good things about the food. I know there's a lot of local folks involved in the food."

The venue offers a bold menu of culinary creations crafted by award-winning local chefs, including bison burgers, an assortment of classic BBQ favorites, caramel cheddar popcorn, bacon-crusted pork tenderloin, and Johnny Morris’ cold sausage platter of elk, wild boar and venison.

"It’s been amazing to see," Morris said. "It’s been day after day to get prepared for this evening and the nights ahead and days ahead."

The parking lot, which Morris says is purposely hidden away from concertgoers' eyesight, is equipped with a tram that will take guests along a heavily forested oasis to the arena entrance.

In regard to lodging, Morris was inspired by the exterior of well-structured towers to build a four-story, 120-foot tall building which includes accommodation for 10 guests. The "Veterans Tower" was named to honor Morris’ father and WWII Army veteran, John A. Morris.

"To me, as we’re coming up on Memorial Day here soon, we can never do enough to thank our veterans or military, the people who protect our freedoms," Morris said. "There’s just no way we can ever do enough, so this tower is just kind of a salute."

A custom motif of Old Glory fills a wall, among other nods influenced by U.S. servicemen and women.

"Memorial weekend, we’re going to invite just veterans only to spend some time in that tower," Morris said.

He added that Bass Pro Shops proudly employs 3,000 military veterans across store locations.

"We’re proud to salute our veterans and military," he said.

While overlooking the amphitheater from high in the patriotic dwelling, guests are met with rich panoramic views of Table Rock Lake and the rolling hills of the Ozark Mountains.

In addition to Veterans Tower, a luxury box notable for VIPs, called "The Nature Tower", rises 12 stories and features unobstructed views of the stage and the Ozarks.

"It’s an attraction in itself," Morris said of the ergonomic design. "Hopefully, just for people to come from the region and enjoy great entertainment."

Country stars are booked for the Thunder Ridge Iron Horse stage, including Wallen on May 25, Chris Stapleton on June 13 and Luke Bryan on July 27. Imagine Dragons is also anticipated this summer.

Ahead of its opening amid construction, Garth Brooks performed during a special preview of the landscape.

Thunder Ridge has hosted 4-H youth events and has plans for outdoor activities and competitions, trade shows, horse shows and more.

Morris says he’s relying on professionals at Thunder Ridge to keep guests safe and that "no expense" is spared to ensure an uninterrupted experience for tourists celebrating conservation the way he intended.

"This is my home," Morris said. "I can never wait to get back home."