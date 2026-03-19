4 flight attendants injured on Delta flight to Sydney after plane experiences 'brief turbulence'

Four Delta Air Lines flight attendants were injured on Friday after a flight bound for Australia experienced what the airline described as "brief turbulence."

The flight, carrying 245 passengers and 15 crew members, was headed from Los Angeles, California, to Sydney, Australia, when the turbulence began.

The Airbus A350 was hit by the turbulence as it descended, but Delta said the aircraft landed "safely and normally" at the Sydney airport.

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Three of the injured flight attendants were sent to the hospital for medical treatment. No passengers reported any injuries.

"Delta flight 41 from Los Angeles encountered brief turbulence upon descent into Sydney, and four flight attendants reported injuries," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers, and our priority is taking care of the impacted crew members," the statement continued.

The flight landed in Sydney on Friday morning after departing Los Angeles on Wednesday night local time.

NSW Ambulance was alerted at about 6.45 a.m. local time, just minutes before the aircraft landed, according to flight data.

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Emergency responders said they treated five people who sustained minor injuries, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, although it is unclear why their injury total is different from Delta's.