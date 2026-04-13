YouTube Premium raising prices for first time since 2023

YouTube Premium subscribers should expect to see higher monthly prices, marking the first increase since 2023.

The streaming platform said the price changes will help it "maintain features our members value most: ad-free viewing, background play, and a massive library of 300M+ tracks on YouTube Music."

"We continue to offer several plans, ensuring subscribers can choose the option that works best for them," the company said.

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YouTube Premium offers ad-free viewing, background listening, offline video downloads and full access to YouTube Music Premium.

Under the new pricing, YouTube Premium will cost $15.99 per month, up $2 from $13.99. YouTube Music Premium will rise to $11.99, up $1 from $10.99, while the YouTube Premium Lite plan will increase to $8.99 per month from $7.99.

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The family plan, which allows up to six people in the same household to share access, will increase to $26.99 per month, up from $22.99. Student plans will also rise to $8.99 per month, an increase from $7.99.

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The latest price increases come as streaming companies continue to adjust subscription costs across the industry. Netflix recently raised the price of its ad-supported tier by $1 to $8.99, while Spotify increased its monthly plan in January from $11.99 to $12.99.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 315.72 -0.65 -0.21%

Shares of Alphabet, the corporate parent of YouTube and Google, are up 0.85% year to date.

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