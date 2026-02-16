X outage takes down social media platform

X experienced a widespread outage early Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the social media platform.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks service disruptions based on user reports, complaints surged to more than 41,000 around 8:40 a.m. ET, far above the typical baseline level.

The social media company did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

By 9:09 a.m., complaints had been cut by more than half, falling to about 28,673 reports, though the number remained significantly elevated.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.