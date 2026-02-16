X outage takes down social media platform
Thousands report access issues during morning X outage
X experienced a widespread outage early Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the social media platform.
According to DownDetector, a website that tracks service disruptions based on user reports, complaints surged to more than 41,000 around 8:40 a.m. ET, far above the typical baseline level.
The social media company did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
By 9:09 a.m., complaints had been cut by more than half, falling to about 28,673 reports, though the number remained significantly elevated.
This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.