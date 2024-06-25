Expand / Collapse search
Vandals in Florida spray-paint fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks with ‘F--- Elon!’

The owner parked the $80,000 vehicles in a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale

The owner had parked the $80,000 vehicles in a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale.

The owner had parked the $80,000 vehicles in a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale. (Credit: Facebook / Yasser Rabello)

Dozens of Tesla Cybertrucks sitting in a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were vandalized last Friday with the phrase: "F--- Elon!" 

Officers with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) responded to the parking lot at 1900 NE 9th Place around 8:38 a.m. Friday in reference to 34 vehicles. 

The parking lot owner told officers that he had left the vehicles in "good condition" the night before and when he returned, he found them vandalized with the expletive phrase. 

Tesla has been leasing the parking lot to store the vehicles, per reporting from local outlet WPLG. 

TESLA CYBERTRUCK OWNERS COMPLAINED OF RUSTING ON NEW TRUCKS

A Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla store

FILE - A Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla store in San Jose, California, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. ( David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Adam Docktor, who works near the parking lot, told the station: "It was just one row and then it was a second row, and then a third row, and a fourth row." 

By Friday afternoon, the graffiti appeared to have been wiped off. 

FLPD said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about who is responsible is asked to contact FLPD. 

Tesla Cybertruck

FILE- The Tesla Cybertruck during a tour of the Elkhorn Battery Energy Storage System in Moss Landing, California, on Monday, June 6, 2022.  ( Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for a response but did not hear back before publication.  

The vandalization came days before Tesla issued two separate recalls on Cybertrucks due to issues potentially affecting their truck bed trims and front windshield wipers. 

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report. 