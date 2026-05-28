Meta rolls out paid subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta is rolling out paid subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as the company expands premium features and artificial intelligence offerings across its platforms.

Meta head of product Naomi Gleit announced the rollout in a video posted Wednesday, describing the subscriptions as part of a broader effort to offer enhanced tools across Meta’s apps and AI products.

"We’re starting to roll out Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus with enhanced features that our community already loves," Gleit said in the video.

Meta said Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will cost $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 monthly. The plans are expected to begin rolling out globally in the coming weeks.

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The subscriptions include platform-specific features focused on customization, messaging and audience engagement. Instagram Plus subscribers will gain access to expanded Story controls, audience insights, profile customization options and additional profile pins.

Facebook Plus users will receive enhanced Story features, animated reactions and profile personalization tools. WhatsApp Plus includes premium stickers, app themes, custom ringtones and expanded pinned chat capabilities.

Meta is also expanding subscription offerings tied to artificial intelligence tools under a broader "Meta One" umbrella. The company said it plans to test AI-focused subscription tiers priced at $7.99 per month and $19.99 per month that provide expanded access to more compute-intensive AI features, including advanced reasoning capabilities and additional image and video generation tools.

"We’re also testing new subscription plans that offer premium features for those who want to unlock more from our apps and AI glasses," Gleit said.

Meta said the AI-focused subscriptions will initially be tested in select international markets and will include bundled premium features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company is also preparing subscription plans for businesses and creators that include enhanced profile visibility, audience insights, collaboration tools, clickable links in Instagram posts and Reels, and account support features.

Meta said the creator and business plans will initially launch in select test markets and are intended to help users grow audiences and manage their online presence more effectively.

Gleit said Meta is testing subscriptions under the name "Meta One."

"Eventually, we see Meta One as the one place that brings our subscriptions together across all of our apps," she said.

The new offerings appear separate from Meta Verified, the company’s existing subscription product focused on account verification and impersonation protections. The rollout comes as technology companies increasingly push subscription-based AI products and premium platform tools as they look to generate recurring revenue from artificial intelligence services.

Meta shares rose following reports of the subscription rollout. Shares of the company are up nearly 5% over the last five trading sessions.

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Gleit described the rollout as "just the beginning," adding that Meta plans to introduce additional features over time.