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Meta informs staff of layoffs affecting 8,000 employees amid AI push

Meta will lay off roughly 8,000 employees as it prioritizes massive investments in artificial intelligence and corporate efficiency

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Meta has informed its staff it will let go of roughly 8,000 employees — approximately 10% of its workforce — as it looks to bolster its presence in the artificial intelligence space. 

The employees were told about the sweeping cuts in a memo as the company prepares to make heavy investments in AI. The layoffs are expected to begin May 20.

"I know this is unwelcome news and confirming this puts everyone in an uneasy state, but we feel this is the best path forward, given the circumstances," Chief People Officer Janelle Gale wrote in the memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

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A technology executive stands on stage presenting new hardware during a company event.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., appears during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, Calif. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the job cuts but confirmed the memo and its contents with FOX Business. 

Other tech companies are making staff reductions amid a boom in AI spending. On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. offered voluntary retirement to around 8,750 employees, or 7% of its U.S. workforce, according to Bloomberg.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
META META PLATFORMS INC. 659.15 -15.57 -2.31%

In her memo, Gale wrote that the layoffs are "part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making."

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A smartphone showing Mark Zuckerberg’s image is held in front of a computer screen with the Meta logo.

Meta will lay off around 8,000 workers, the company said in a memo to employees.  (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This is not an easy tradeoff, and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here," she said.

Laid-off employees will receive a generous severance package and career support services to help find other jobs and immigration support for those who need it.

Meta AI

Meta is weighing significant workforce reductions as the tech giant ramps up spending on AI infrastructure. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

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The company previously laid off 11,000 workers in November 2022 — about 13% of its workforce — and cut another 10,000 jobs months later. Meta employed nearly 79,000 people as of Dec. 31, according to its latest filing.