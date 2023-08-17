Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence

How old are you? Scientists find way to work out age by studying chest X-rays

The breakthrough could potentially help medical researchers to intervene when signs of accelerated aging are detected

Scientists in Japan have developed an AI deep-learning model that can determine a person's age by studying X-rays of their chest. 

The breakthrough could be pivotal in helping to intervene if there are signs of disease or accelerated aging

The study was carried out by scientists at Osaka Metropolitan University and published Wednesday in the medical journal, The Lancet Healthy Longevity

chest x-ray

Front chest x-rays. (BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A team led by a graduate student and doctor from the Department Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology constructed the AI model to estimate the age of healthy individuals using chest radiographs. The team then applied the model to radiographs of patients who were known to have certain diseases. 

The AI model analyzed more than 67,000 chest radiographs obtained between 2008 and 2021 from more than 36,000 healthy individuals. An additional 34,197 chest radiographs were compiled from patients with known diseases. 

The outcome showed a positive correlation with the patient’s chronological age and various chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic renal failure, among others. 

Graduate student Yasuhito Mitsuyama, who led the research team, the results suggest that chest radiography-based apparent age may accurately reflect health conditions beyond chronological age. 

"We aim to further develop this research and apply it to estimate the severity of chronic diseases to predict life expectancy, and to forecast possible surgical complications," he said. 