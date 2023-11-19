Elon Musk says X users advocating for 'genocide of any group' face suspension after antisemitism allegations

Tech billionaire Elon Musk promised to suspend anyone advocating for the "genocide of any group" from his X platform after being accused of amplifying an antisemitic trope earlier in the week.

"At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform," Musk wrote in a post on X.

"As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension," Musk wrote.

Musk faced some backlash earlier in the week over an exchange on X.

Charles Weber, who identifies himself as a Jewish conservative, wrote to his 14,800 followers, "To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting ‘Hitler was right’: You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…"

Another user, who goes by, "The Artist Formerly Known as Eric," replied, "Okay. Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them."

"I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s--t now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much," the user added in the post viewed 1.6 million times as of Sunday.

"You want truth said to your face, there it is," the user wrote.

In response to that post on Wednesday, Musk wrote, "You have said the actual truth. "

CNN host Jake Tapper shared a screenshot of the exchange, writing, "Elon Musk pushing unvarnished anti semitism at a time of rising antisemitism and violence against Jews."

Several users debated what Musk meant by the post before the tech billionaire elaborated.

"The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel," Musk added. Wednesday. "This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop."

On Friday, one user, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who has 2.1 million followers on X, wrote, "i find it really interesting how the media and advertisers continually only target 𝕏, while tiktok, reddit, facebook, instagram, and everything else are wildly antisemitic recently. hell, tiktokers are even supporting osama bin laden. is only ‘leftist’ antisemitism okay?"

Musk replied flatly, "Great question."