House passes bills that Maxine Waters dubbed a 'full-scale crypto con'

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a trio of bills related to cryptocurrency regulations.

The three bills passed along bipartisan lines despite fierce opposition from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee.

Waters called the bills "a full-scale crypto con" and accused Republicans of trying to enrich President Donald Trump, who has promoted an eponymous digital currency called $TRUMP.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) to establish stablecoin regulations has already passed the Senate.

It passed the House in a bipartisan 308-122 vote, with just 12 Republicans voting against the bill. It was the most bipartisan of the three bills. Democrats were split nearly in half with 102 in favor to 110 against.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), which passed 294-134, would place new federal guardrails on digital currency.

The last bill, a Republican priority called the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, netted support from just two Democrats but passed 219-210.

Conservatives had delayed consideration of the bills Wednesday over concerns the anti-CBDC bill, which prevents the federal government from issuing its own digital currency, would not be taken up by the Senate.

They struck a deal with House GOP leaders, however, to pair the anti-CBDC bill with the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a must-pass piece of annual legislation that sets defense policy parameters.

"Together, these three pieces of legislation set the stage for growth, innovation and prosperity right here in the United States of America," Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., crypto's highest-ranking champion in the House, told reporters after the votes.

Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, stressed the importance of digital currency matters being bipartisan earlier this week.

"I think it's a bipartisan issue. I think it is something that everybody wants as we move into the next century. It's important that we embrace this and do everything we can to encourage innovation in the United States of America," he told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, said the legislation would "provide American families with a new opportunity to grow wealth."

Waters led debate against the bills and held a news conference Wednesday to oppose them.

"Let's be clear. These bills are a gift-wrapped invitation for Trump," she said. "They don't protect our national interest. They don't increase transparency.

"If we're outraged by Trump accepting planes from foreign countries, if we're disgusted by Trump turning the White House into a Telsa showroom, if we're appalled by Trump punishing former officials who opposed [him] in the 2020 election lie, then we should be wholeheartedly and unequivocally opposed to any bills that digitalize Trump actively building the most corrupt, self-dealing crypto empire this country has ever seen."