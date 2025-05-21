FAA slashes Newark airport flights amid mounting delays, disruptions

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begun cutting flight operations at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, following weeks of serious disruptions from equipment outages, air traffic control staffing shortages and ongoing runway construction.

The interim order, which took effect Tuesday, follows a delay-reduction meeting last week when the FAA met with several airlines to address persistent flight delays and congestion at Newark. In recent weeks, passengers have faced several-hour delays and hundreds of canceled or delayed flights.

"Our goal is to relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues, which magnify as they spread through the National Airspace System," Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau said in a statement on Tuesday.

While Newark had a maximum of 77 hourly operations, the interim order reduces flight volume to 56 hourly operations until June 15, when daily construction of a runway is expected to end. Outside the construction period, maximum arrival and departure rates will then rise to a total of 68 hourly operations until Oct. 25. On Saturdays, the FAA will maintain a rate of 56 hourly operations through the end of the year as weekend construction continues.

The FAA noted that operation limits may change if conditions improve at the airport.

During a delay-reduction meeting from May 14-16, the FAA discussed operational changes with several air carriers, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Jet Blue Airways, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air.

United, which operates 67% of Newark’s flights, expressed support for the new restrictions to "help ensure that [United] can safely and reliably operate the flights that remain on the schedule."

"For the first quarter of 2025 Newark was the most on-time airport in the New York area," United told Fox News Digital. "We are confident that the decisive steps taken by [Transportation] Sec. [Sean] Duffy, including his leadership on matching the airport’s capacity to its operational limitations, will have it back operating reliably for the benefit of our customers."

Spirit told Fox News Digital that the airline "proactively reduced" its Newark schedule by 16% for April through June in advance of runway construction, and has agreed to extend those cuts through late October following its meeting with the FAA.

American, Alaska and Delta also reaffirmed to Fox News Digital their commitment to working with industry partners in improving Newark operations.

"We appreciate President Trump, Secretary Duffy and the FAA’s action to increase staffing and invest in a state-of-the-art air traffic control system and ask that Congress fund these efforts," American Airlines said.

Alaska added that the carrier remains "encouraged by the actions of Secretary Duffy, Acting Administrator Rocheleau, and the FAA to move our aviation system into the next generation."

In addition to flight cuts, the FAA is also implementing infrastructure improvements at the airport, including increasing controller staffing, modernizing technology and improving its independence from relying on New York air traffic control systems.