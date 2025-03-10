These are the US farm products that China has imposed tariffs on

China's tariffs against U.S. agricultural products took effect Monday as the communist country retaliates against tariffs President Donald Trump has levied against imported Chinese goods.

Last week, China announced tariffs against various U.S. agricultural products, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service report, which includes a translation of China's announcement.

China will impose additional tariffs on certain U.S.-origin imports starting from March 10, 2025, according to the report. The products include:

Livestock, Animal Products and Aquatic Products

A 15% tariff will be imposed on chicken, and a 10% tariff will be imposed on pork, beef, and dairy products, as well as aquatic products.

Grains, Cereals and Cotton

Soybeans, which make up nearly half of all U.S. agricultural exports to China, will be slapped with a 10% tariff, along with sorghum. Wheat, corn, and cotton will be slapped with a 15% tariff.

Produce

A 10% tariff will be imposed on fruits and vegetables.

"Goods that have been shipped from the place of origin before March 10, 2025, and imported between March 10 and April 12, 2025, will not be subject to the additional tariffs specified in this announcement," China said in an announcement.

China and the U.S. are targeting each other with tariffs.

In an executive order last month, Trump accused China of facilitating the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into the U.S.

"The PRC plays a central role in this challenge, not merely by failing to stem the ultimate source of many illicit drugs distributed in the United States, but by actively sustaining and expanding the business of poisoning our citizens," Trump declared in the order, slapping Chinese products with "an additional 10 percent ad valorem rate of duty."

In a follow-up order issued last week, Trump tightened the screws.

"Pursuant to section 3 of Executive Order 14195, I have determined that the PRC has not taken adequate steps to alleviate the illicit drug crisis through cooperative enforcement actions, and that the crisis described in Executive Order 14195 has not abated," the order declared, ratcheting up the tariff pressure to 20% from the earlier order's 10%.