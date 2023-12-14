Wisconsin Taco John's bans unsupervised kids after unruly behavior

Following a recent string of incidents, a Wisconsin Taco John's implemented a new policy that bans "unsupervised minors" from the restaurant.

According to the new policy posted on the its doors, the Taco John's, located in Waukesha, alleged kids have been stealing soda and condiments, leaving "huge messes," and have been "disrespectful" toward staff.

The policy also states that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult if they want to eat inside.

The store's manager told Fox 6 Milwaukee that some of the kids had even thrown rocks at employees.

The manager added that the restaurant is directly across from a middle school and that they have not called the police about the incidents.

Last year, a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania also implemented a similar policy stating they would no longer allow unaccompanied minors inside their doors due to a string of incidents.

Back in October, the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, located in Georgia, took bad behavior a step further and implemented a "bad parenting" fee for adults that brought in poorly behaved children.

The Taco John's general manager was not immediately available for comment to Fox News Digital.