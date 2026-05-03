McDonald’s is quietly ditching a popular in-store feature nationwide

McDonald’s is quietly ending the era of self-serve soda fountains nationwide.

The shift, years in the making, is part of a broader effort by McDonald’s to modernize its restaurants, reduce labor and maintenance demands, and adapt to changing consumer habits that increasingly favor takeout, delivery and drive-thru service over dining in.

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The company plans to complete the transition away from self-serve beverage stations in U.S. dining rooms by 2032, with the changes expected to roll out gradually over the next several years as restaurants are remodeled or updated.

In many locations, drinks are already being prepared behind the counter rather than poured by customers, marking a clear departure from a long-standing self-service model that has been a staple of fast-food dining rooms for decades.

For customers, the change marks the end of a familiar convenience, as self-serve stations have traditionally allowed easy refills and drink customization.

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The move also gives McDonald’s greater control over beverage portions, cleanliness and inventory, while cutting maintainance costs for the self-serve machines.

The shift reflects a broader trend across the fast-food industry, where companies are prioritizing speed, efficiency and digital ordering over traditional dine-in experiences.

At the same time, McDonald’s has rolled out an expanded menu featuring new "dirty sodas" and refreshers as consumer demand shifts beyond traditional soft drinks and coffee.

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In a statement to FOX Business, McDonald’s signaled the shift, saying: "Our fans’ love for McDonald’s beverages runs deep… Next month, we’re building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of Refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide."

The company added that it will share more details soon.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment regarding the removal of the fountain machines.