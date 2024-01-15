Florida man upset with Subway order charged with battery after hurling sandwich at employee

An irate Subway customer in Florida has been charged with battery after he allegedly hurled his sandwich at an employee over the "way it was cut", according to an arrest affidavit from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Alberto De Barros, 54, was taken into custody by police who were called to "a disturbance" at a Subway restaurant in Stuart, Florida, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 9.

The Subway worker told Martin County Sheriff’s deputies that De Barros "became upset with her after finding out that his sandwich was not separated," according to arrest records.

The two had a "brief verbal exchange" and De Barros started to cause a "disruptive" scene, records stated.

The employee then stated that she would no longer serve him, and that's when De Barros made a phone call, the affidavit said.

While he was still on the phone, De Barros allegedly hurled the sandwich at the employee and hit her in her mid- to lower-body, according to the affidavit.

As De Barros stormed out of the restaurant, the worker, who was allegedly assaulted, followed him outside and captured video evidence of his demeanor and his car’s license plate.

When questioned by deputies, De Barros admitted to being "upset over his sandwich not being cut," but said he "believed he threw the sandwich at the counter instead of the worker," the affidavit stated.

Store surveillance footage also showed him taking the sandwich from the counter and hitting the worker with it, police said.

De Barros was arrested for battery and booked into Martin County Jail. He was released Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb 1, according to records.