Chick-fil-A recalls popular Polynesian sauce dipping cups: ‘Please discard’

Some of the cups were filled with Sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy allergens

Atlanta, Georgia-based Chick-fil-A announced the recall of its popular Polynesian sauce dipping cups because of concerns they were contaminated with wheat and soy allergens.

"Please discard any Polynesian Sauce dipping cups that you may have taken home between February 14-27, 2024," the fast-food chain said on its website. "The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens."

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A told Fox News Digital the manufacturer of the Polynesian dipping sauce packed some of the cups with Sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy.

chick-fil-a sign on New York restaurant

Chick-fil-A logo and sign in Manhattan, New York.  (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

While the exact number of cups was not known, Chick-fil-A costumes were alerted about the recall on the company’s website and application, as well as through signage at the restaurants.

Restaurants in 27 states have removed the potentially contaminated cups from restaurants, though other states will continue to serve the sauce.

Chick-fil-A worker puts food in bag

Chick-fil-A recalled its Polynesian sauce dipping cups after learning they could be contaminated with allergens. (iStock) (iStock / iStock)

The spokesperson also said the recall was only for Polynesian sauce dipping cups, and has nothing to do with bottled sauce sold in grocery stores.

Anyone with questions about the recall is encouraged to call Chick-fil-A CARES at 866-232-2040.