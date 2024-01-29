Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs home on the market for $8.9 million

Suzanne Somers' former Palm Springs, California, home is officially back on the market.

The five-structure 28-acre property is listed with Scott Lyle at Compass for $8.95 million. It was previously on the market for $12.9 million from April to June 2023.

"When you tour this incredible home with its amazing setting, it's easy to see why it has been such a loved home by its owner and their guests," Lyle said. "There is simply nothing like it."

The nearly 100-year-old home is just minutes from downtown Palm Springs and has plenty of space with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across a main house and four smaller villas, one of which was designed by Swiss architect Albert Frey.

The listing describes the house as "a hidden paradise" that features 10 outdoor venues, such as a natural rock amphitheater. Additionally, "intimate walkways, large view terraces and secret patios are interspersed among the buildings," which add to the "unsurpassed beauty" of the property.

"Terraced on a hillside naturally embellished with dramatically exposed rock, the estate is both impressive and inviting," the listing reads. "An open-air carriage, in the form of a custom funicular, carries passengers up to the residence as panoramic views are revealed below."

The home also features hiking trails, a lagoon-style pool, an outdoor living room, a 150-outdoor light display and a two-room chef's kitchen with a formal dining area and a secret wine cellar.

The listing promises the home "is the place all will gather for the perfect winter weather" and that it will be "the home you never knew you always wanted."

Somers lived in the home with her husband, Alan Hamel, for more than 40 years before her death in October 2023. The house has been on the market on and off for many years.

"We are looking for a different lifestyle at this point," she told People in 2016 when the house was put on the market. "After 40 years, I think we all get an itch to change."

"I want to build something very modern," she added, saying she was looking to downsize after her kids got older. "Two or three bedrooms with large entertaining areas and, of course, another amphitheater. Once you have one, you can’t live without it."

The "Three's Company" star died one day before her 77th birthday after a 23-year battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," her publicist, R. Couri Hay, wrote in a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."