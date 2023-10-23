Kim Kardashian taps NFL hunk Nick Bosa for provocative Skims campaign for men

Kim Kardashian has brought on NFL star Nick Bosa for her latest Skims campaign.

On Monday, the fashion line released half-naked images of Bosa. Per the press release, the new men's category "is finally bringing its innovative design approach on fabric, style and fit to the Men's category."

Bosa left little to the imagination as he posed in all the Skims men's new underwear collections: Cotton, Stretch and Sport.

In the Stretch collection, Bosa wore a gunmetal gray T-shirt as he exposed his toned stomach. He paired the look with the matching brief.

In the Cotton collection, Bosa wore only a heather-gray brief and in the Sport collection, he donned a gunmetal gray brief as he held a football by his side.

Bosa was joined by soccer icon Neymar Jr. and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the men's wear campaign.

"If you really want to communicate with hundreds of thousands of men, sports is the platform to do it," Skims co-founder and CEO Jens Grede told the Wall Street Journal.

Kardashian shared a statement in the campaign's press release stating that the expansion into men's fashion proves how much Skims has "evolved" since the company launched in 2019.

"The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody," Kardashian said in the press release. "To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women."

The reality star concluded, "I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products."

For the initial release of Kardashian's men's line, Skims is releasing a Cotton, Stretch and Sport collection that consists of briefs, boxer shorts, tank-tops and T-shirts. Skims is offering these garments for men in sizes XS-5X.

Kardashian and Grede co-founded Skims in 2019. Per the press release, "the brand’s goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance the industry."