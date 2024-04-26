Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow's former apartment on the market for over $4M

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow's former New York City penthouse is now on the market.

Originally built in 1872, and later restored in 1919, the 3,730 square foot home is currently listed on the market by Tom Wexler and Jed Garfield for $4.45 million.

The four-story townhouse features 10 rooms, including four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half bathroom.

Sinatra bought the home in 1963, and he lived there with the legendary actress during their relationship. He later moved out of the home in 1969, following his separation from Farrow in 1968.

The bottom floor features an additional 933 square feet of space and leads to a private outdoor area.

Located in the Treadwell Farms Historic District of Manhattan's Upper East Side, the townhouse is surrounded by local shops, galleries and boutiques exclusive to the area.

It is also very close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Frick Collection, as well as many top-rated restaurants, and the picturesque Central Park.

The couple first met in 1964, when they were both filming separate projects at 20th Century Fox. When they got together, Farrow was 19 years old. The pair tied the knot two years later, when Farrow was 21 and Sinatra was 51.

"I was less mature than any other 19-year-old I've ever known. Poor Frank, saddled with such a child," she told The Guardian in 2007 of their age difference. "I would be falling asleep at the table at Las Vegas, trying to talk to people about their cats. He was very patient with me."

She had previously told The Los Angeles Times something similar, explaining she would not "want to repeat" her marriage to Sinatra, because she felt she "was too immature to handle" it and "became very withdrawn" during that time.

Although they ended their marriage, the two remained good friends until Sinatra's death in 1998.

"I bet he has those angel choirs singing some great new songs! This was the first photo i took with the Rolleiflex camera he bought for us. He was teaching me how to use it," she captioned a photo of Sinatra in honor of what would have been his 107th birthday in December 2023. "Happy Heavenly Birthday C.B. I will always love you, only close friends know this but i called him ‘Charlie’ - Charlie Brown in full."