Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie's former London penthouse selling for $8.9 million

Christine McVie's former London penthouse is now up for grabs.

The late Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist's former home in the Belgravia neighborhood of London is on the market for $8.9 million, in partnership with Beauchamp Estates, which holds the listing.

"With a private roof garden, this penthouse has all the layout advantages of a house with entertaining on the lower level and the private bedrooms on the upper floor," Jeremy Gee, managing director of Beauchamp Estates, said in a statement. "Bright and airy with a superb specification and tastefully decorated, this wonderful penthouse offers contemporary living in Belgravia at its very best."

McVie purchased the penthouse in 2015, after which she refurbished it with the help of a developer, making changes to the flooring and completely customizing the kitchen to her liking.

FLEETWOOD MAC’S CHRISTINE MCVIE MOURNED BY STEVIE NICKS, MICK FLEETWOOD: ‘SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE, MY LOVE’

Following her death in 2022, much of her personal property, including her artwork, was auctioned off, with the proceeds going towards various music-related charities, including MusiCares.

The 2,674-square-foot penthouse takes up the top two floors of the building, with the common rooms all spread out throughout the lower level and the three bedrooms occupying the upper level.

"Offering elevated living on Eaton Place, the London penthouse of the late Christine McVie of legendary British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac provides privacy and security, and we anticipate the proposed sale will attract global interest from discerning buyers from around the world," Gary Hersham, founding director of Beauchamp Estates, said in a statement.

Upon entry, guests will find a grand double reception room, which features two separate seating areas, with oak parquet flooring throughout. One side features a white marble wood-burning fireplace, with artwork of kimono hanging above it and a full-length mirror on either side.

A gray couch sits in front of one of the many windows in the room and is accented by two black and white armchairs sitting across from it.

On the other side of the double reception room is a large sectional sofa, perfect for hosting a large party, which sits under a large painting. Both sides of the room feature a white carpet with various designs.

Separating the reception room from the dining room are wooden double doors with custom floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving, which currently hold vases and other various decorative knickknacks, but can be used to house a small library.

On the other side of the shelves is the spacious dining room, which has enough space for a table large enough to seat 10 guests.

The room also features built-in cabinetry which can be used as storage for fine china and other utensils, as well as a wood-burning fireplace and a large window, bringing in natural light and providing views of the street surrounding the home.

MICK FLEETWOOD SAYS FLEETWOOD MAC MIGHT BE 'DONE' PERFORMING TOGETHER AFTER CHRISTINE MCVIE'S DEATH

Through another door in the dining room, guests will have access to the home's kitchen. The cozy shaker kitchen was fully customized by McVie when she bought the home in 2015, as she added oak worktops, timber-paneled units and cupboards, warm yellow ceramic wall tiles and a breakfast bar.

In addition, the kitchen boasts white tiled flooring, a small flat-screen TV mounted on the wall and a window looking out onto the street. During the remodel, McVie also added in many top-of-the-line appliances, including a sub-zero refrigerator.

Rounding out the lower level is the Bohemian living room, featuring multiple pieces of artwork on the walls, including tapestries and paintings, as well as many pieces of wooden furniture with intricate designs engraved onto them.

Aside from the bedrooms, the upper level also contains the family room, which not only boasts a window looking out to the street, but also a skylight, which brings in additional natural light.

In addition, the room also features a large blue entertainment center, which houses a flat-screen TV and can be used to store video games, board games and other fun activities. The TV sits across from a leather couch and two white armchairs, providing plenty of space for the whole family to gather together.

Elsewhere, on the upper floor is the sizable primary bedroom. The primary bedroom features high vaulted ceilings and carpet flooring, with enough space in the room to fit additional seating.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Connected to the primary bedroom is a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. The walk-in closet also acts as a dressing area, and is equipped with a vanity with a mirror and extra lighting, perfect for getting ready in the morning.

Another highlight of the home is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which features blue tiles on the floor and the walls, with some of the walls and cabinets painted blue as well. The room features a large white marble sink, as well as a soaking tub and a stand-up shower.

The exterior of the home is just as enviable as the inside, as it features a private terrace with an outdoor dining area and a small dipping pool.