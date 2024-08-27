'Friends' iconic orange couch expected to sell for $3,000 at auction

Any fan of "Friends" recognizes the iconic orange couch the group sat on at the Central Perk. Now, a replica is hitting the auction block.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere, Julien's Actions has put together a massive collection of props and studio-made recreations from the set of "Friends," which are currently up for bid.

"From the gang’s most recognizable costumes to apartment decor to studio made reproductions of the ‘Central Perk’ couch and sign, super fans of the smash television sitcom that followed Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey’s hilarious antics in ‘90s New York City will have a once in a lifetime chance to own an iconic piece from their favorite TV show," the auction website said.

One of the biggest items up for bid is a replica of the famous orange couch that the cast of characters would sit on when they were hanging out at the iconic Central Perk café in every episode.

'FRIENDS' STAR JENNIFER ANISTON IS THANKFUL CAST WAS 'ISOLATED AND PROTECTED' FROM SOCIAL MEDIA DURING FILMING

The studio-made replica of the sofa is estimated to sell for anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000. The orange couch is synonymous with the show, as it was featured in almost every episode, and continues to be a major attraction for fans during the Warner Brothers Studio Tour.

Along with the iconic couch, a replica of the Central Perk sign hung on the front window of the coffee shop frequented by the gang will be auctioned off. The sign features red and white writing saying Central Perk, with two cups of coffee drawn on both sides of the words. It is estimated to sell for around $500 to $700.

In addition to the two Central Perk-related items, there are many clothing items actually worn by the main cast members in various episodes of the show. One of the recognizable pieces is a blue denim coat with faux fur cuffs and floral embroidery at the top and bottom, worn by Lisa Kudrow in the season seven episode "The One With Joey’s Award."

Additional clothing for sale includes a gray turtleneck sweater worn by Jennifer Aniston in a season seven episode titled "The One With the Truth About London," and a knit brown long-sleeve top worn by Courteney Cox in the season nine episode, "The One With the Mugging."

Clothing the men wore on the show is also up for auction, including blue sweater worn by David Schwimmer in the season nine episode "The One With the Boob Job," a dark green sweater worn by Matthew Perry in the season nine episode "The One With the Holiday Armadillo" and a red striped shirt worn by Matt Le'Blanc in the season 10 episode titled "The One After Joey and Rachel Kiss."

While the clothing worn by the main cast members was very memorable, the outfits worn by the supporting and guest actors were just as iconic. Perhaps the most memorable recurring character on the show, Gunther, portrayed by James Michael Tyler, was known for his platinum blonde hair and colorful shirts, with one of them being up for auction.

‘FRIENDS’ STAR COURTENEY COX PAYS HOMAGE TO BELOVED SHOW ON 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF SERIES FINALE

Throughout its 10 season run, the show had many iconic guest stars, including Winona Ryder, Dakota Fanning, Susan Sarandon, Paul Rudd and many others. A blue polo shirt worn by Rudd, a white blouse and black pants combo worn by Sarandon, an all-pink ensemble worn by Ryder and a sweater worn by Fanning are also up for sale.

Also on the auction block is the yellow jumpsuit worn by Morgan Fairchild when she appeared as Nora Bing, the mother of Perry's character, in the flashback episode, "The One With All the Thanksgivings."

Smaller items up for auction include one of Monica Geller's business cards for her catering business, the first draft of Joey's speech when officiating Monica and Chandler's wedding, all about giving and receiving, a replica of the Uberweiss Laundry Detergent Rachel used her first time doing laundry, a replica of the book "Be Your Own Windkeeper," and many more.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

One of the more memorable episodes of the show is "The One with the Football," in which Monica and Ross duke it out to win The Geller Cup in a game of football among friends. The Geller Cup famously was a troll doll glued to a stand, a replica of which is up for auction.

One of the most iconic props from the set of "Friends" is the French poster that hangs behind the television in Monica and Rachel's apartment. A replica of the poster is up for auction, and it is expected to sell for $500 to $700.

And who can forget the unique welcome home banner Phoebe hung in Rachel and Ross' apartment when Rachel brought home baby Emma. A replica of the sign, which reads, "It's not a boy," with not added in with black marker by Phoebe, is up for auction, and it is expected to sell for $300 to $500.

The show originally premiered in September 1994, and while it wasn't an instant hit with critics and viewers alike, it has since become one of the most popular sitcoms ever made. It continues to find new audiences through streaming, and generations of fans can enjoy the show together.

The live and online auction will take place on September 23.