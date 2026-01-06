Anthony Hopkins purchases Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's former Pacific Palisades home for $13 million

Anthony Hopkins purchased the former home of a beloved Hollywood couple.

Fox Business confirmed that the 88-year-old "Silence of the Lambs" star recently purchased Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's former home in the Pacific Palisades, reportedly for $13 million.

The 6,389-square-foot home, which features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an attached two-car garage and a temperature-controlled wine room, was placed on the market in late 2025 for $13.4 million in partnership with listing agent Josh Flagg of Compass.

"This property is particularly special as it was once home to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The current owners completely reimagined it into an authentic East Coast traditional, featuring elegant details throughout — including a temperature-controlled wine tasting room and a putting green in the backyard," Flagg told Fox Business at the time.

He continued: "The Pacific Palisades market is also seeing renewed momentum. With many lots being sold in the aftermath of the fires, there are few move-in-ready homes available, and this street remains one of the rare areas untouched."

Hawn and Russell reportedly purchased the home in 2004 and sold it to real estate developers Bob and Margie Champion in 2017 for $6.9 million.

In addition to the many amenities inside, the home also features a swimming pool, multiple fire pits, a built-in barbecue, outdoor lounge and dining areas and a putting green.

Hopkins previously owned a home in the Pacific Palisades, which unfortunately burned down in the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025.

Following the devastation of the fires, which also burned down the homes of actors Miles Teller, Billy Crystal and Mandy Moore, Hopkins took to Instagram to share a message of encouragement.

"As we struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it’s important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give," he wrote, adding the broken heart and prayer emojis.

The Academy Award-winning actor recently took to Instagram to share he celebrated 50 years of sobriety in December 2025, noting how a near-death experience in 1975 led to him seeking help.

The Academy Award-winning actor previously opened up about the drunk driving experience that changed his life in his memoir, "We Did Ok, Kid." In the book, he described driving all night from Arizona to Beverly Hills one night in 1975, but later having no memory doing it, writing, "I could have taken out a whole family."

"So I stopped. Without bragging, I got help and 50 years ago today was the end. Not being a killjoy, I just wish you well," he said on Instagram. "Choose life instead of the opposite. Life life life and more life. I’m also going to be 88 in two days. So maybe I did something right, I don’t know. Happy New Year and happy happy life!"