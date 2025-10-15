Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's former Pacific Palisades home hits market for $13.4M with luxury features

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's former home is on the market.

The 6,389-square-foot Pacific Palisades home is for sale for $13.4 million in partnership with listing agent Josh Flagg of Compass.

Originally built in 1951, the home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an attached two-car garage and a temperature-controlled wine room.

In addition, the property includes a swimming pool, multiple fire pits, a built-in barbecue, outdoor lounge and dining areas and a putting green.

"This property is particularly special as it was once home to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The current owners completely reimagined it into an authentic East Coast traditional, featuring elegant details throughout — including a temperature-controlled wine tasting room and a putting green in the backyard," Flagg told Fox Business.

He continued: "The Pacific Palisades market is also seeing renewed momentum. With many lots being sold in the aftermath of the fires, there are few move-in-ready homes available, and this street remains one of the rare areas untouched."

The longtime Hollywood couple first met in 1966 while filming the Disney movie "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." They later reconnected and started dating when they worked together on "Swing Shift" in 1983 and have been together for more than 40 years.

"You get with Goldie Hawn, you got a good chance," Russell told Esquire in March 2024. "If you’re lucky enough to get with Goldie Hawn, it’s just however long she can put up with you."

Despite being together for over four decades, the couple have famously chosen not to marry. During an appearance on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" in March 2024, Hawn explained why that choice works for them.

She told Shepard that "once you start losing yourself, engaged in someone else's everything," there comes "a loss of respect," which can lead to a mental shift that leaves people feeling "tied up."

"I always said if I'm in a cage, and I'm a bird, and you leave the door open, I'll probably never fly out," Hawn explained. "If you close the door to the cage, my feathers will be gone, and I won't look like a bird anymore. And I wouldn't survive."

The two have gone on to star in three more films together, including "Overboard," "The Christmas Chronicles" and "The Christmas Chronicles 2," in which they play Santa and Mrs. Claus.

After getting together, the two blended their families. Hawn is mother to Oliver and Kate Hudson, while Russell is father to his son Boston. They later welcomed their son, Wyatt, together in 1986.

Kate spoke with Howard Stern on a 2024 episode of SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show," praising her mom and Russell for their enduring relationship and acknowledged how much they have supported her throughout her life.

"They’ve been together 40 plus years. They are the center of our family," Kate said. "I look at all the grandkids, and Ma and Pa are just the best, they’ve stuck it out."

During an episode of their podcast "Sibling Revelry" in November 2024, Kate and Oliver discussed their close bond with Russell, who stepped in to raise them after their father, musician Bill Hudson, "bailed" on them.

"Essentially, he raised me. . . . I'm the man I am today because of him," Oliver said about Russell. "There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no. Not that we were, you know, very aware of probably what it even f---ing meant. . . . We just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'

"At the same time, when you don't have your biological [father] around, it's hard to replace that, no matter what. The love was there with Kurt, no doubt about it. He is my dad. I call him Pa. But there was always, not something missing, but it was always sort of like, ‘Wow, but there’s that other side.'"