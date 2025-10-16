Southwest Airlines reveals redesigned cabin, new seats in shift to 'elevated' flying experience

Southwest Airlines is shaking up its famously simple no-frills model with a new aircraft design that promises a more "elevated" flying experience, with similar upgrades planned for its existing fleet.

The Dallas-based carrier unveiled its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 with a refreshed interior this week — complete with an extra-legroom section, new high-end seats and refreshed lighting — underscoring the company’s broader push to modernize its fleet and offer new perks to customers.

The new aircraft, which enters service Thursday, also features larger overhead bins, USB-A and USB-C power at every seat, device holders and redesigned tray tables with dual drink cutouts.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DITCHES DECADES-OLD OPEN SEATING AFTER YEARS OF HOLDING OUT

"This new aircraft provides a tangible way for our customers to experience our elevated product," the company said in a press release.

The rollout follows a wave of recent Southwest announcements, including a move from open seating to assigned seats, a new premium section, and the airline’s first-ever redeye services — overnight flights that depart late in the evening and land early the next morning.

The airline currently has a "pick any seat" policy, allowing customers to purchase tickets in different boarding groups and choose their seats upon boarding. Assigned seating will take effect in late January.

Over the last year, the airline also began charging for checked bags, ending its long-standing "Bags Fly Free" policy.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BEGINS USING FAA-MANDATED COCKPIT BARRIERS ON NEW BOEING JETLINERS

The moves mark major strategic shifts for Southwest, which for decades has resisted dividing the cabin, offering premium services or charging for luggage. Airline industry analysts see it as a bid to compete with other major airlines like Delta and United.

Southwest is moving into that same competitive space for the first time.

"Moving to assigned seating and offering premium legroom options will be a transformational change that cuts across almost all aspects of the company," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in July.

The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is equipped with premium RECARO R2 seats. The German company is best known for making high-end automotive and aircraft seats; it originally built racing-car seats before expanding into aviation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new-look cabin features updated carpeting and a palette of blue tones, with a design based on extensive research into the onboard experience. Southwest says the refreshed interior is intended to feel modern, welcoming and distinctly Southwest.

Southwest will modernize more than half of its Boeing 737-700s by adding in-seat power — work that is expected to begin in the second half of 2026 and be completed by mid-2027.

Free in-flight Wi-Fi via T-Mobile will be offered to all Rapid Rewards Members later this month, and the company also plans to refresh employee uniforms.