Watch Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King fly to space live above the Kármán line, land by parachute

The Blue Origin New Shepard mission, NS-31, is scheduled for liftoff at 9:30 a.m. E.T. on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The all-female flight carrying Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, pop star Katy Perry, American TV personality Gayle King, CEO of STEMBoard Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyễn and film producer Kerianne Flynn is New Shepard’s 11th human flight since its first crewed flight in 2021.

The flight to space is expected to last around 11 minutes.

BLUE ORIGIN AND ITS ALL-FEMALE MISSION: FAST FACTS

Audiences can watch the women from Launch Site One in West Texas while livestreaming on both FOXBusiness.com and FoxNews.com. Additionally, on the official Blue Origin website and on YouTube.

The flight path will pass the Kármán line, a boundary 62 miles above mean sea level that borders Earth’s atmosphere and the beginning of space, according to Space.com. Then, the rocket will unbuckle to float weightless while the women will have a view at Earth until they make their way to landing. The crew will return home when they land by parachute.

KATY PERRY'S BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT FOLLOWS WILLIAM SHATNER ON STAR-STUDDED TREKS TO SPACE

The official NS-31 patch was revealed in late March and features the last names of each woman in addition to six silhouettes of women.

The patch was further personalized to pay tribute to the individuals on the rocket. A target star was provided for Bowe, pointing to her ambition to set big goals, according to the Blue Origin website.

Nguyễn was honored with a scale of justice symbol to emphasize her work in civil rights activism. A shooting star microphone points to King’s commitment to storytelling through news, and a firework for Perry emphasizes her global influence through music, according to the space technology company’s site.

Finally, Flynn is represented on the Blue Origin NS-31 patch with a film reel symbol for her work in the entertainment industry, and Sánchez is acknowledged by Flynn the Fly, the main character in the bestselling children’s book "The Fly Who Flew to Space," penned by the journalist.