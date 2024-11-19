Trump heads to Texas for Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship launch

President-elect Donald Trump was en route to Texas on Tuesday afternoon to watch the SpaceX launch.

"I’m heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space, but simply by lifting off the ground," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Good luck to Elon Musk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!"

SpaceX's Starship rocket is scheduled to launch its sixth test flight to space just before sunset Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued "Temporary flight restrictions for VIP Movement" over Brownsville, Texas, on Monday.

Over that same timeframe, flight restrictions are to be temporarily lifted over Trump's property in Palm Beach, Florida.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk eventually intends to use the Starship rocket system to send humans and cargo to Mars.

Under its Artemis program, NASA also intends to use Starship to land humans on the moon this decade, according to Reuters.

Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, became Trump's top donor during the 2024 election. He officially endorsed Trump over the summer, when the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president survived the first assassination attempt.

He then proceeded to join the campaign trail, most notably in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Musk appeared ring-side with Trump, Kid Rock and others to watch a UFC event at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

Alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk will co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to slash wasteful government spending during Trump's second term.

