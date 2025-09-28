Stowaway found dead in American Airlines plane landing gear compartment at Charlotte airport

The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an American Airlines flight from Europe after it arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, police have confirmed.

Maintenance staff found the body shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday while servicing the aircraft on Hangar Road within the airport division, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said in a statement.

CMPD Airport Division officers responded and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

The department’s Homicide Unit has opened an investigation, with Crime Scene Search teams collecting evidence. CMPD Operations Command and MEDIC also assisted, officials said.

"CLT Airport is aware of the tragic discovery involving a deceased individual found in an American Airlines aircraft this morning," a Charlotte Douglas Airport spokesperson said.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and will support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) investigation as needed."

"We are working with law enforcement on its investigation," American Airlines said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The airline added: "A deceased individual was discovered inside one of the main landing gear compartments of one of our aircraft. Please direct any further questions to local law enforcement."

CMPD said that the case remains active and ongoing, with additional details to be provided as they become available.