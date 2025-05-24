Passenger experiencing medical crisis attempts to open plane door mid-flight to Houston

A Houston-bound plane was diverted to Seattle Saturday morning after a passenger allegedly tried to open an emergency exit mid-flight.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport officials told Fox Business the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, coming from Tokyo, was diverted to Seattle while passengers and the flight crew restrained the individual.

The flight was set to arrive at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) at 8:45 a.m. local time, Houston airport officials told Fox Business.

After being diverted, Port of Seattle Police Department officers boarded the plane and evaluated the person, finding they were in a medical crisis, according to authorities.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show police handcuffing a man and walking him off the plane, as passengers remained in their seats.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Passengers eventually arrived at IAH at 12:15 p.m. local time, according to Houston officials.

A second passenger was removed from the flight before it left Seattle for unruly behavior, officials said, but the incidents were not connected.

That person was removed from the plane without incident.

Seattle officials did not confirm any arrests.