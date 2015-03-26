Clear Channel Outdoor Posts 4Q Profit, but Misses Estimates

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the bell Monday that missed expectations, but the company credited its profitable fourth-quarter to improvements in the global business environment and increased demand from advertisers.

“We witnessed strength across our U.S. operations, especially our digital boards, while our international business benefited from a rebound in street furniture across a number of our markets,” said Mark Mays, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor, in a statement. “As a result, our margins continued to strengthen, reflecting the benefits of our cost-restructuring program and more efficient organization.”

The company, which operates outdoor advertising space, said net income rose to $4.28 million, or even earnings per share, up from a loss of $56.8 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose nearly 4% to $792.7 million. The results missed expectations; analysts had predicted earnings of 6 cents a share on revenue of $804.95 million, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor rose 3.7% in Monday’s session, closing the day at $14.82 a share.