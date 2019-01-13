PG&E talking with banks about multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing package: Report

California utility company PG&E Corp. is in talks with investment banks about a financing package to aid the company through bankruptcy proceedings, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

PG&E, which is facing billions of dollars in liabilities related to the wildfires that ravaged California, is discussing with large banks about debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter. The outlet reported that the total amount could be between $3 billion and $5 billion, though the number could grow even larger.

Debtor-in-possession financing is used by companies that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to help reorganize and turn the company around.

PG&E could notify its employees as early as Monday about its plans for a potential bankruptcy filing to comply with a state law that requires it to alert workers at least 15 days before this type of event occurs, sources told Bloomberg on Saturday.

However, a bankruptcy filing isn’t assured and would be a last resort, the people told Reuters, noting that the talks are still in their early stages and are part of a contingency plan.

Advertisement

PG&E is facing lawsuits from the Camp Fire that occurred last year, as well as from a 2017 blaze. The Camp Fire that started in early November destroyed the town of Paradise, and killed at least 86 people. It is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire to have occurred in the state.

A class-action lawsuit filed last month claims the company negligent in maintaining its electrical infrastructure and that the “catastrophic damage and loss of life was preventable.”

“PG&E’s failing infrastructure and its inadequate efforts to maintain its equipment and mitigate risk have caused tragedy before, and PG&E has been sanctioned a number of times for virtually identical misconduct,” the complaint said. “Despite notice of its past failures and even public reprimand, PG&E has continued to cut corners and put profits over safety, and continued to operate dangerous equipment without adequate risk management controls in place.”