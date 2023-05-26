Manhattan DA ordered to turn over sex assault records to JPMorgan Chase amid lawsuit over Epstein ties

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has requested documents from the Manhattan district attorney's office about a complaint made against executive Jes Staley, who is accused of protecting deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.

An order from a federal judge requires Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to turn over statements, records of statements from a victim identified only as Jane Doe.

The DA's office declined to comment on the matter to Fox Business.

JP MORGAN SUES FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER JEFFREY EPSTEIN TIES, POTENTIAL DAMAGES

The bank is suing Staley, alleging that during his employment at the bank, he protected Epstein. Staley, who worked at JPMorgan from 1979 to 2013, submitted his motion to dismiss the lawsuit in April.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled it could proceed. Staley has denied the allegations against him.

The bank is seeking for Staley to cover losses that it could potentially wrack up in two other lawsuits and to get back the compensation it paid him from 2006 to 2013.

JPMorgan Chase is facing lawsuits alleging it facilitated and profited from sex trafficking by Epstein. Epstein’s 15 years as a JPMorgan client ran from 1998 to 2013.

