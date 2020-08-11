Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Financials

American Express looking to buy small business lender Kabbage: report

The deal could be valued at $850 million

close
Small business expert Gene Marks on resources and loans for small businesses and the ongoing conversation about loan forgiveness amid the coronavirus outbreak. video

Coronavirus-hit small businesses have resources beyond just PPP: Expert

Small business expert Gene Marks on resources and loans for small businesses and the ongoing conversation about loan forgiveness amid the coronavirus outbreak.

American Express may soon expand its roster of small business clients as the company is reportedly in talks to buy online lender Kabbage.

Continue Reading Below

The banking giant is in advanced talks to acquire the small business lender, according Bloomberg, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

PPP RESPONSIBLE FOR 'MAJORITY' OF JOBS CREATED SINCE MAY, SBA ADMINISTRATOR SAYS

The deal would reportedly be all-cash and could be valued at as much as $850 million – with an agreement potentially forthcoming later this month, the publication reported.

Spokespeople for both American Express and Kabbage declined to comment on the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kabbage has provided funding through the Paycheck Protection Program throughout the coronavirus crisis, doling out $5.8 million worth of loans to 209,000 small businesses.

Meanwhile, American Express has taken other steps to help out small businesses, which have been hit particularly hard by lockdown measures that shut down large swaths of the economy this spring. The bank, for example, recently launched credits for customers who shop at small businesses.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE