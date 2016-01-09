YouTube amends copyright form after German site gets death threats

YouTube has amended a form used to resolve copyright disputes after the operators of a German web channel received death threats.

The threats by alleged Islamic extremists came after Al Hayat TV, operated by former Muslims, was told by YouTube to respond to a claim of copyright infringement or risk being shut down.

Al Hayat presenter Barino Barsoum says the form required a contact name and address, and efforts to contact YouTube for clarification were fruitless.

A spokeswoman for YouTube's owner Google said Friday it takes users' privacy very seriously but is compelled to act by U.S. copyright law if an infringement is suspected.

Mounira Latrache says Al Hayat could have entered the contact details of a lawyer instead, and the form has been revised to highlight this option.