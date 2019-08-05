You can pay to stay at this 'Bachelor in Paradise' resort

As Bachelor in Paradise premieres this week, viewers can book their own slice of heaven and stay at the same resort as their favorite "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" cast-offs.

The ABC dating show, made popular for its drunken affairs and drama is filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, which is tucked about 40 minutes away from the city of Puerto Vallarta.

According to the company's website, their resort concept allows guests to “relax, explore,” and possibly enjoy “a little romance.”

Like Colton Underwood’s reject Demi Burnett in this season’s trailer, guests can find themselves a steamy romance and book a room at rates between $165 and $495 a night, plus taxes and fees.

Hotel rooms are open and have beachfront, jungle and canyon views from five palapa-topped bungalows located a quarter-mile from the main Playa Escondida hotel.

The resort also offers special offers for excursions like horseback riding on the trail for a "one-on-one" date of bachelor proportions with the Blake Horstmann in their lives.

With Sayulita lush greenery and breathtaking wildlife, it’s no wonder that producers chose this oasis as the backdrop for their paradise set.