Yankees' Cashman, Arizona Cardinals owner back Trump's Supreme Court pick

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman endorsed former classmate Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, in a letter to Senate leaders.

Bidwill, Cashman and Kavanaugh attended Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland, at the same time. Bidwill and Kavanaugh both graduated in 1983. Cashman was a member of Georgetown Prep’s Class of 1985 – a class that also included Trump’s first Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Bidwill, who serves as the Cardinals’ president, organized his fellow alumni to sign a letter backing Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The letter, which includes 150 signatures, was addressed to Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The purpose of the letter is to talk about Brett as a person,” Bidwill said, according to a report on the Cardinals’ website. “He is a man of high character, high intelligence, excellence and independence. We want to speak up and show our support as former classmates and long-time friends.”

“We represent a broad spectrum of achievements, vocations, political beliefs, family histories and personal lifestyles,” the letter reads. “We unite in our common belief that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is a good man, a brilliant jurist, and is eminently qualified to serve as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Trump announced on Monday night that he had selected Kavanaugh, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, to serve on the Supreme Court. The Senate must vote to confirm the nomination.

Cashman also voiced his support for Gorsuch after Trump nominated him last year, telling the New York Daily News that he was a “tremendous choice.”