These 8 XFL teams will be kicking off the league's 2020 season

It’s now just a matter of time until football fans can watch the Los Angeles Wildcats face the Seattle Dragons, or the St. Louis BattleHawks take on the DC Defenders of Washington, D.C.

Continue Reading Below

The XFL unveiled the team names and logos for its eight franchises on Wednesday.

“The team names and logos were chosen exclusively to represent the spirit of football fans in their respective cities and signify fun and football, nothing more,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said in the announcement video.

The Vince McMahon-backed football league is set to begin on Feb. 8, the weekend after the Super Bowl. Games will air on channels including ABC, ESPN and FS1.

Luck has said the games will have a shorter play clock than the NFL and finish in less than three hours, with simpler rules and fewer commercials.

Advertisement

But unlike the XFL’s short-lived first iteration, this time they aim to complement, rather than compete with, the NFL.

Here are the eight teams that will be competing for the 2020 XFL championship:

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Seattle Dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

DC Defenders

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox Corporation is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox Sports.