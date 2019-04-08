WrestleMania transportation mess: NJ Transit blames WWE event's long runtime for train delays

Thousands of WrestleMania 35 attendees were stranded in the rain for hours outside MetLife Stadium early Monday morning after the event’s longer-than-expected runtime contributed to massive delays in local public transportation.

WWE’s flagship event ran for more than six hours and ended after midnight. WrestleMania’s sellout crowd left the stadium, only to find a lack of available trains and surging prices for ride-sharing services.

New Jersey Transit blamed the situation on WrestleMania’s long runtime, noting that the event had ended two hours later than expected. Original plans had called for trains to “operate every 10 minutes until crowds dissipate,” according to NJ Transit’s website.

“The primary factor contributing to the post-event delays was the WWE’s decision to extend the event to 12:30 a.m., which had significant operational impacts on the evening. NJ Transit was not informed of this decision until late last night," a New Jersey Transit spokesman said in a statement to NJ.com. “The decision to extend this event resulted in our inability to operate some of those trains due to federal requirements limiting train crew hours.”

WrestleMania 35 drew a reported crowd of 82,265 fans. The event grossed $16.9 million in gate revenue, shattering MetLife Stadium’s previous record and ranking second in WWE history.

“We regret any inconveniences fans may have experienced with mass transportation after the event,” WWE said in a statement.

Countless fans took to social media to express their frustration, with some comparing the situation to the infamous “Fyre Festival” fiasco.