‘World’s Nicest Boss’ Can’t Make Ends Meet

“I think this is going to be a great thing for our company. I think it’s going to be a great ROI. I think people that don’t think it’s going to be an ROI-- They are thinking too short term,” he said in April.

He also said at the time: “The way we look at it is about trust and about values… When you take care of people they tend to take care of you. About a year and half ago we instituted unlimited vacation for our team -- and sure enough productivity went up. Paid time off, even though it’s unlimited, didn’t really go up. When you trust people they really take care of you.”