The world’s most expensive SUV will cost you $1.9M

This SUV - the world's most expensive - offers it all and for the price tag of $1.9 million it could be yours.

The Karlmann King is an armored vehicle that has a futuristic-type look. The SUV, which has a $1.85 million starting price tag, can be customized. One buyer had the car made with snake and crocodile leather and gold accents costing a whopping $4 million, ABC News reported. For those who want the car to be bullet-resistant, that will add at least $300,000 to the price.

The sports utility vehicle was “built on a Ford F-550 pickup chassis and transmission,” the media outlet reported. The car weighs 10,580 pounds and can travel up to 87 mph.

As for the inside, the seats can recline and the automobile includes a coffee maker, champagne flutes, a safe and a television. Buyers have the option to customize the interior.

The Karlmann King is the most expensive SUV in the world. (Getty Images)

The King is currently hand-made in Italy but the company is attempting to get a manufacturing line built in the U.S. For those who are looking to purchase the car, the automobile will be delivered between nine to 15 months.

Michael Nothdurft, the company’s sales director, told CNBC that people react differently when they see it.

“This car is the most emotional car that you can see at auto shows,” Nothdurft told CNBC. “People either hate it or they love it.”