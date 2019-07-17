World Series of Poker winner takes home $10M

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hossein Ensan, of Germany, reacts after a hand at the final table of the World Series of Poker main event Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After hundreds of hands at the final table, and 100 between the finalists, Hossein Ensan took home the top prize at the 2019 World Series of Poker.

The main-event champion walked away with $10 million with a pair of pocket kings in his final hand against Dario Sammartino.

Ensan fell into the arms of fans who embraced him emphatically upon realizing he had defeated his opponent.

The win secures his position as the seventh player from Germany on the country's all-time money list.

More than 8,000 players competed for a prize pool totalling $80,548,604.

Sammartino, of Italy, walked away with $6 million as the runner-up.