Winter storms forces thousands of flight cancellations

article

As Winter Storm Maya approaches the Northeast – bringing with it heavy snow and strong winds – airlines have been forced to ground thousands of flights.

Continue Reading Below

According to FlightAware, which provides live flight tracking, more than 1,600 flights within, into, or out of the United States were canceled on Tuesday.

At JFK airport in New York, more than 200 flights were canceled due to anticipated weather conditions -- and there could be additional delays and cancellations, the airport said in a tweet on Tuesday.

LaGuardia reported even more cancellations; more than 400 flights have been grounded, which is more than 35 percent of the departures out of the New York airport.

Advertisement

O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Boston Logan International Airport also reported a swath of cancellations.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

As a result of the impending storm, which is expected to stretch from the upper Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes and Northeast, according to Weather.com, some airlines are offering customers fee waivers to change their tickets. That includes Delta Airlines, which is offering waivers to 36 cities, and American Airlines, which said it will allow customers to change their flights for free to 15 cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

JetBlue is also waiving cancellation fees to 14 cities, while United Airlines said it will allow customers to change their tickets to 29 cities.