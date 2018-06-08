Will the pope, oil execs and asset managers solve climate change?

The Vatican is hosting a climate change conference next week, with oil executives among the potential attendees, according to Axios.

Pope Francis has long been outspoken about climate change, and even wrote an encyclical on ecology, Laudato Si, where he called climate change real and said that it is caused mainly by humans.

Axios, which first reported the story, said that executives from oil companies Exxon and BP would attend while they also said asset manager BlackRock would send CEO Larry Fink.

BlackRock declined to comment to Axios, and FOX Business reached out to the company. They had not responded by the time this article was published.

A spokesperson from Exxon Mobil confirmed to FOX Business that CEO Darren Woods would participate, adding, “We’re hopeful that this kind of dialogue can help develop solutions to the dual challenge of managing the risks of climate change while meeting growing demand for energy, which is critical to alleviating poverty and raising living standards in the developing world.”

BP declined to comment to FOX Business.