Who Made the Most Money With Cryptocurrency?

Skyrocket-style success stories are not unheard of in the tech realm, as early investors in Apple or Amazon can testify. More recently, toward the end of 2017, we started hearing about folks striking it rich by investing in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, probably the most well-known cryptocurrency, has seen wild price fluctuations within the past year. It spiked up to nearly $20,000 in December 2017 but is currently hovering around $6,000-plus.

Maybe it'll spike up again; maybe it was a bubble that'll never reform. But the prescient folks who moved quickly prior to that enormous spike were able to amass fortunes.

Forbes pulled together the numbers with its list of the richest people in cryptocurrency (with the caveats that it may have missed a couple and that some estimates may be off the mark). The numbers are based on estimated holdings of cryptocurrencies and post-tax profits from trading crypto-assets and stakes in crypto-related businesses.

One fascinating observation is how young they are: None is over 60, and the youngest, Brian Armstrong, is just 35 years old. Investors are mostly from the US and Canada, but Changpeng Zhao is an exception: He's the Chinese CEO of Binance , one of the main crypto exchanges.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.